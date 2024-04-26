The Secrets of ‘Apartment 7A’ Will Haunt You – Rosemary’s Baby Prequel Lands On Paramount+

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
The psychological thriller Apartment 7A stars Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess and Kevin McNally and is directed by Natalie Erika James and produced by Platinum Dunes/Sunday Night in association with Paramount Pictures and premieres exclusively on Paramount+ in the fall, 2024. Photo Credit: Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+.

The apartment from Rosemary’s Baby hides terrible secrets – and they’re about to get worse. Paramount+ presents Apartment 7A, a chilling prequel starring Julia Garner (Ozark). This time, it’s 1965, and a vulnerable young dancer steps into the apartment’s clutches.

A mysterious older couple has plans for her, but at what cost? Natalie Erika James (Relic) directs this spine-tingling exploration of the evil that festered long before Rosemary ever arrived.

Apartment 7A joins Paramount+’s extensive Peak Screaming collection – your go-to source for horror chills this Halloween season.

