The Secrets of ‘Apartment 7A’ Will Haunt You – Rosemary’s Baby Prequel Lands On Paramount+

The apartment from Rosemary’s Baby hides terrible secrets – and they’re about to get worse. Paramount+ presents Apartment 7A, a chilling prequel starring Julia Garner (Ozark). This time, it’s 1965, and a vulnerable young dancer steps into the apartment’s clutches.
A mysterious older couple has plans for her, but at what cost? Natalie Erika James (Relic) directs this spine-tingling exploration of the evil that festered long before Rosemary ever arrived.
Apartment 7A joins Paramount+’s extensive Peak Screaming collection – your go-to source for horror chills this Halloween season.