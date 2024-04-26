‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’: No Talking Heads, Just Bon Jovi

By Hollywood Outbreak
PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 9: Cast and EP attend the TCA Press Event for Hulu’s “Thank You, Goodnight” at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California on February 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: Disney/PictureGroup)
JON BON JOVI (“THANK YOU, GOODNIGHT”)

This four-part docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, goes beyond the hits and the hairspray. Acclaimed filmmaker Gotham Chopra digs deep, showing us the band’s rise from sweaty New Jersey clubs to global rock icons. He uses never-before-seen videos, old photos, and the music itself to paint a picture of Jon Bon Jovi, the band, and their wild journey.

From the early struggles to those stadium-rocking moments, this series gets up close and personal. Bon Jovi’s not afraid to share it all, the good and the rough patches. This honesty, along with Chopra’s skill, makes for a documentary that feels raw and real. As Jon Bon Jovi himself put it (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Bon Jovi)

 

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is now streaming on Hulu.

