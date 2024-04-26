RuPaul’s ‘LINGO’ Is Back For Season 2 On CBS!

Love word games and the chance to win big? You’re in luck! CBS just announced RuPaul Charles‘ super fun game show LINGO is back for another season. The premiere is Friday, May 24th – get ready for two back-to-back episodes (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

Get ready for some seriously addictive wordplay with a dose of RuPaul’s iconic style! Teams compete to guess letters and solve puzzles. Season 2 raises the bar – winners keep playing, meaning the competition (and the prizes) get even bigger!

Catch the action on CBS Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT or stream it on Paramount+. Let’s see if you’ve got what it takes!