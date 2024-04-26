‘Renovation Aloha’ Returns To HGTV In 2025

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Tristyn (left) and Kamohai (right) on the new deck of the “Bee House,” as seen on Renovation Aloha, Season 1. Photo Credit: HGTV

Ready for another dose of island living? HGTV’s bringing back Renovation Aloha for a whole new season in 2025! Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama are ready to work their magic on rundown Hawaiian homes.

Sure, the makeovers are amazing, but this show’s got way more heart. Think stunning scenery, the Kalama’s awesome energy, and a whole lotta family love. Their extended ohana (that’s 87 cousins!) helps them tackle massive projects, even in one of America’s priciest housing markets.

From termite damage to crumbling foundations, they’ve got the skills to create homeowner heaven. As HGTV’s content head Loren Ruch says, “The Kalama’s upbeat spirit and love of community make this show so special.”

Can’t wait for the new season? Stream season one right now on Max!

