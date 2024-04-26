Alisha Weir Trades Song & Dance for Stunts & Fangs in ‘Abigail’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Alisha Weir as Abigail in Abigail, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. Photo Credit: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures. Copyright© 2024 Universal Studios

Just a few years ago, Alisha Weir was charming audiences as Matilda in the musical adaptation of the beloved children’s classic. Now, she’s sinking her teeth into a new role as a vampire hunting down her kidnappers in the horror film Abigail.

Not only did Alisha expand her acting skills playing a horror character, but she also got to tap into her adventurous side by performing some of her own stunts. During filming, she expressed her excitement about trying new things, including the stunts, which she said she had a great time doing (Click on the media bar below to hear Alisha Weir)

Abigail is playing in movie theaters.

