Alan Ritchson Raves About Henry Cavill’s Work Ethic in ‘Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

Alex Pettyfer, Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Henry Golding in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’ Photo Credit: Dan Smith for Lionsgate.

Jack Reacher’s Alan Ritchson stars alongside a powerhouse cast in Guy Richie’s action-packed historical dramedy, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Based on incredible true events, the film boasts names like Alex Pettyfer, Cary Elwes, Eiza González, Henry Golding, and – former Superman himself – Henry Cavill.

While the ensemble cast shines, Ritchson was particularly struck by Cavill’s dedication. As the lead in his own show, Ritchson deeply understands the weight of being number one on the call sheet, and he praises Cavill’s leadership and work ethic: (Click on the media below to hear Alan Ritchson)

Don’t miss this star-studded, explosive retelling of a little-known piece of history. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now in theaters!

