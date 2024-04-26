‘Accident, Suicide or Murder’ Returns To Oxygen True Crime For A Chilling New Season

Oxygen True Crime’s hit show Accident, Suicide or Murderis back for another chilling season! Premiering May 18th at 8pm ET/PT, this season digs into even more mysterious deaths that aren’t what they seem.
Hear from detectives, loved ones, and those first on the scene as they unravel unbelievable stories. Was a former LA Sheriff’s deputy’s car crash an accident or gang payback? Did a pregnant army wife really take her own life? Each case is full of twists, secrets, and motives you won’t see coming.
This season’s mysteries include:
A car crash with a potential gang connection
A suicide that hides a shocking plot
A drowning that ties to a husband’s murder
Suspicious deaths at a hospital
A college football player’s death – accident or revenge?
A rock climber’s fall that might be a friend’s doing
Accident, Suicide or Murder is perfect for true crime fans who love a puzzle. Don’t miss the season premiere on May 18th on Oxygen!