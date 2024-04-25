Tom Cruise On His Challenging Role In ‘A Few Good Men’

Before the courtroom erupted with that iconic line, A Few Good Men began as a stage play by a then-unknown writer, Aaron Sorkin. Its gripping story caught Hollywood’s attention, attracting A+ talent: Rob Reiner to direct, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, and Tom Cruise to star. Talk about star power!
Stepping into the role of Lt. Daniel Kaffee presented a unique challenge for Cruise. At the time of the film's release, Kaffee wasn't like the rigid military characters he'd previously portrayed.