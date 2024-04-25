Reba McEntire to Host the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards On Prime Video

Country music icon Reba McEntire is set to host the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, streaming live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT. This marks McEntire’s 17th time hosting the ceremony, the most of any artist.
The ACM Awards will be broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and will feature performances from country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent. McEntire, a 16-time ACM Award winner and nine-time nominee for Entertainer of the Year, will also take the stage for a special performance featuring brand new music.
“I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!” McEntire exclaimed. “What an honor to have been part of the past, present, and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video.”
The ceremony will be available to stream for free on Prime Video, and fans can also tune into the official ACM Red Carpet on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, and Amazon Live starting at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT. The full rebroadcast will be available on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee the next day.