Queen Latifah Will Keep Fighting for Justice: ‘The Equalizer’ Renewed

Huge sigh of relief for THE EQUALIZER fans! CBS confirmed a new season, and we’re so ready for more of Queen Latifah kicking butt and taking names.
Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, is delighted: “THE EQUALIZER, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama. The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes, and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”
Let’s be honest, THE EQUALIZER has been killing it with action and that amazing feeling when justice is served. This renewal was well-deserved.