‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3 Trailer Drops – Get Ready For Chaos!

Paramount+ just released the trailer for the explosive new season, and whoa, Kingstown’sin for a wild ride. It looks like Mike McLusky (played by Jeremy Renner) has his hands full this time around. Think explosions, a menacing new Russian mob crew, and a full-on drug war about to blow everything up.
The whole gang’s back – Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird – all caught up in this whirlwind of chaos. Get those calendars ready, folks, because this bad boy drops on June 2nd (U.S. and Canada) and June 3rd on Paramount+ internationally.