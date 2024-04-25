‘Clipped’ The NBA Scandal You Won’t Forget

Hold onto your seats! FX’s new series Clippedrips the lid off the NBA scandal that made headlines… and exposed some ugly truths.
Imagine trying to win a championship when your team’s owner is a walking disaster. That’s what Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) faces in the LA Clippers. But then things get REALLY wild as Donald Sterling’s racist comments implode the season… and beyond.
Clipped digs deep, with Ed O’Neill as Sterling, Cleopatra Coleman as V. Stiviano, and Jacki Weaver as Shelly Sterling. It’s a wild ride exploring race, power, and what it takes to create real change (spoiler: it’s not easy).
Don’t miss the explosive premiere! Catch the first two episodes of Clipped on Tuesday, June 4, only on Hulu.