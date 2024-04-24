When Wolverine Met Vinny: Hugh Jackman’s Fan Encounter

Since 2000, when Wolverine roared onto the big screen in the debut X-Men movie, Hugh Jackman has been a worldwide star. Over the years, we’ve spoken with him, and he once told us a surprising fact: when he was first cast in late 1999, he was a relative newcomer to Hollywood, known primarily for his work in Australian film and television. Despite the massive success of the first X-Men movie and Wolverine’s popularity, Jackman revealed that he was still able to walk the streets unrecognized for a time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)