Laughter & Tears Guaranteed: Marlon Wayans New Special ‘Good Grief’

Get ready for a comedy special that hits you right in the funny bone – and maybe the heart too! Marlon Wayans is tackling life, loss, and those wild family moments in Marlon Wayans: Good Grief, dropping on Prime Video on June 4, 2024.
Taped at the legendary Apollo Theater, Wayans throws out the rulebook. He’s sharing hilarious (and sometimes heartbreaking) stories about his dad’s offbeat advice, those unpredictable moments with aging parents, and the ongoing battle for who’s the funniest Wayans.
Heads up: this isn’t just about the laughs. Prepare for a whirlwind of emotions – big giggles, and a few misty eyes. If you like your comedy honest and relatable, this one’s a must-watch.