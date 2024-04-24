Joey King On ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’: Educating Through Storytelling

Antisemitism is a disturbing reality, a persistent echo of some of history’s darkest moments. Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones brings the weight of the Holocaust to the screen, focusing on a fictional Jewish family. Their story, though imagined, draws power from the all-too-real experiences of those who survived.
For star Joey King, the series has profound meaning. She believes it’s vital for her generation to connect with the past, to understand the suffering it holds – a path towards building a more empathetic world in the face of today’s hatred. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joey King)