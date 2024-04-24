Disney+ Explores the Mind Of Jim Henson In New Documentary

Ready for a blast from the past filled with fuzzy faces and catchy tunes? Disney+ just dropped the trailer for Jim Henson Idea Man, a brand-new documentary that spills the beans on the creative genius behind all your favorite childhood friends. Think Kermit, Miss Piggy, Big Bird, and more!
Directed by the legendary Ron Howard, this film is packed with never-before-seen stuff! The Henson family has opened up their vaults, sharing exclusive footage, photos, and even Jim’s scribbled ideas. Prepare for hilarious stories, heartwarming moments, and a peek inside a truly magical mind.
Catch the premiere on Disney+ on May 31st. This one’s for anyone who’s ever sung along on Sesame Street, wished for a world like Labyrinth, or simply believes in the power of a good story.