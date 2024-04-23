Naomi Ackie & Channing Tatum Caught In Zoë Kravitz’s ‘Blink Twice’

Ready for a thriller that’ll make your heart race? Then get ready for Blink Twice, a new film directed by Zoë Kravitz, who also co-wrote the script with E.T. Feigenbaum. Naomi Ackie stars, with Channing Tatum and Christian Slater along for the ride – this movie’s got serious edge.
Meet Frida, a cocktail waitress just trying to get by. One fancy fundraiser later, and she’s caught the eye of Slater King, a mysterious tech mogul with money to burn. He whisks her away to his private island paradise, promising fun in the sun with his wealthy pals. But something’s off. Paradise starts to feel a lot more like a trap, and Frida’s not sure who she can trust. Is there a way out, or is she in way over her head?
This cast is stacked, and the plot sounds twisted. Check the trailer for a taste of the mind games.
Don’t miss Blink Twice in theaters on August 23rd!