Jane Lynch: The Ultimate Multitalented Star

Emmy winner Jane Lynch is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. From her iconic role as Sue Sylvester on Glee to her comedic movie roles, dramatic performances, Broadway stints, and game show hosting gigs, Lynch has proven herself to be one of the most versatile women working in film and TV today.
But how did she manage to avoid getting pigeonholed and showcase her wide range of talents? (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)
Catch Jane Lynch hosting Weakest Link on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.