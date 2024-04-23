Brace yourself for futuristic battles and mind-bending technology in the new Atlas trailer! Jennifer Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, a reluctant hero thrust into a fight against rogue AI. When a dangerous entity from her past threatens global annihilation, she must put her life and beliefs on the line.
This Netflix blockbuster promises incredible tech, explosive action, and the ultimate showdown between human ingenuity and the unpredictable power of artificial intelligence. Check out the trailer now!
Don’t miss Atlas when it drops on May 24th.