’13 Going On 30′ Movie Anniversary: Revisiting the Beloved Comedy

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since 13 Going on 30? Remember wishing you could be older? This beloved romantic comedy with Jennifer Garner still makes us laugh (and maybe cringe a little at our younger selves)!
Jenna Rink (Garner) is a geeky 13-year-old desperate to be popular. After a disastrous birthday, she wishes to be “30, flirty, and thriving” – and BAM! She wakes up as a 30-year-old. Turns out, adult life isn’t all sunshine and roses. With help from her best friend Matt, she tries to find her way and maybe even discover love.
Garner was already famous for the TV show Alias, but 13 Going on 30 let her show off her fun side. Remember that epic Thriller dance scene? Turns out, it was a dream come true for Garner too! (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Garner)