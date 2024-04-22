Was Cedric The Entertainer Always ‘A Good Neighbor’?

Plenty of celebrities worked regular jobs before they made it big! Margot Robbie made sandwiches at Subway, Hugh Jackmanwas a gym teacher, Jim Carreyworked as a janitor, and even Jon Hamm worked on adult films. But did you know the amazing comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer used to work for State Farm? Imagine getting your insurance claim handled with a side of his classic humor – talk about being “Like a Good Neighbor”!
We’ve chatted with Cedric over the years, and he told us about his time working at State Farm. (Click the media bar below to hear Cedric the Entertainer)
You can catch Cedric the Entertainer on the hilarious CBS comedy The Neighborhood, Monday nights at 8/7c on CBS. Episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.