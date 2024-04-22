‘South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary With 4K Re-Release

Get ready for the South Parkchaos you know and love – now in 4K! Celebrate 25 years of South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut with its first-ever Ultra HD release on June 25th 🎉 It’s the same outrageous humor, just even sharper.
What makes this anniversary edition special?
4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Combo
Original bonus features (commentary, music video, etc.)
Sing-A-Long version (a first for the movie!)
Digital copy included
Want more?
Team America: World Police gets the 4K anniversary treatment on the same day!
Mark your calendars – June 25th is going to be epic!