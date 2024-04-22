Josh O’Connor Gushes Over ‘Phenomenal’ Zendaya & Mike Faist In ‘Challengers’

Josh O’Connor stars alongside Mike Faist and Zendaya in the critically acclaimed drama Challengers. Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), the film unravels a love triangle between tennis pros. A determined coach pits her husband, on a losing streak, against his former best friend – and her ex – in a match that could change everything. The film is currently receiving great reviews.
O’Connor expressed deep admiration for his talented co-stars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Josh O’Connor)