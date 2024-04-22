Josh O’Connor Gushes Over ‘Phenomenal’ Zendaya & Mike Faist In ‘Challengers’

By Hollywood Outbreak
(L to R) Mike Faist as Art, Zendaya as Tashi and Josh O’Connor as Patrick in CHALLENGERS, directed by Luca Guadagnino, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.
Photo Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Josh O’Connor stars alongside Mike Faist and Zendaya in the critically acclaimed drama Challengers. Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), the film unravels a love triangle between tennis pros. A determined coach pits her husband, on a losing streak, against his former best friend – and her ex – in a match that could change everything. The film is currently receiving great reviews.

O’Connor expressed deep admiration for his talented co-stars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Josh O’Connor)

 

Challengers opens in theaters this Friday.

