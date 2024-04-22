Hold Onto Your Claws! New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Is Here

By Hollywood Outbreak
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.

Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer and posters for the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine! Get a fresh look at the film that promises to unite two beloved Marvel characters in a thrilling adventure.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, alongside Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and more.

Check out the action-packed trailer and poster now and prepare yourself for this epic Marvel movie experience! Mark your calendars – Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters July 26th.

