From Dropped Label To Pop Queen: Katy Perry’s Rise To Fame

Katy Perry’s ruled the pop charts for over a decade – those nine #1 hits and 48 million albums don’t lie! Now, she’s everyone’s favorite American Idol judge, sharing her wisdom and that signature Katy Perry spark with a new generation of hopeful singers.
We’ve talked to Katy over the years, and she’s never shied away from being real about her journey – even the tough stuff, like getting dropped by a record label early on. (Click the media bar to hear Katy Perry)
