From Dark To Zany: Zach Galligan’s Hilarious ‘Gremlins’ Story

The 1984 classic Gremlins is a movie that never gets old! Steven Spielberg produced it, Joe Dante directed…and Chris Columbus who wrote Home Alone and directed first Harry Potter movie? He wrote Gremlins too! Talk about a talented crew.
Zach Galligan – the main guy in Gremlins – was recently at a Gremlins Comic-Con Northeast 2024 panel, and he shared a hilarious story. When he first saw the finished movie with his co-star, Phoebe Cates, he was a little confused. He was expecting a dark, action-heavy film, but Gremlins ended up being way more zany and fun. (Click the media bar to hear Zach Galligan tell the story)