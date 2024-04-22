From Dark To Zany: Zach Galligan’s Hilarious ‘Gremlins’ Story

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Image created by “Shutterstock.AI”

The 1984 classic Gremlins is a movie that never gets old! Steven Spielberg produced it, Joe Dante directed…and Chris Columbus who wrote Home Alone and directed first Harry Potter movie? He wrote Gremlins too! Talk about a talented crew.

Zach Galligan – the main guy in Gremlins – was recently at a Gremlins Comic-Con Northeast 2024 panel, and he shared a hilarious story. When he first saw the finished movie with his co-star, Phoebe Cates, he was a little confused. He was expecting a dark, action-heavy film, but Gremlins ended up being way more zany and fun. (Click the media bar to hear Zach Galligan tell the story)

 

For more behind-the-scenes stuff from the Gremlins Comic-Con panel, head over to Monopoly Events YouTube page.

