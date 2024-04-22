Explosions, Mayhem, & Laughs: Check Out ‘The Fall Guy’ Featurette

Get a backstage pass to the mayhem of The Fall Guyin the new “A Look Inside” featurette!
Meet Colt Seavers: Hollywood stuntman, human crash test dummy, and certified disaster magnet. When a movie star goes AWOL, Colt’s gotta unravel a crazy conspiracy and win back his ex – all while dodging explosions, bad guys, and general ridiculousness.
Director David Leitch (the guy behind Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde) delivers a knockout action-comedy that’ll leave you laughing as hard as the stunts will leave you wincing.
Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more star in The Fall Guy. Buckle up for the ride – it hits theaters May 3rd!