Michael Douglas Wasn’t Always Confident: His Early Acting Struggles

Michael Douglas is a Hollywood legend! For nearly 60 years, he’s starred in massive hits like Fatal Attraction, Wall Street, even a few Marvel movies – the man does it all! He can play the hero, the villain… anything, really. You might think growing up with his iconic dad, Kirk Douglas, made acting a breeze, but it wasn’t that simple.
We've interviewed him several times, and he's been open about his struggles. Turns out, even Michael Douglas gets stage fright! He battled nerves early on, even during his Streets of San Francisco days. But he kept at it, and once he had tons of experience, something clicked.
Want to see his latest project? Michael Douglas stars in Franklin, now streaming on Apple TV+.