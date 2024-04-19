Joining ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Was A No-Brainer For Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill’s bringing the action! He’s starring in Guy Ritchie’s new flick, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – a totally chaotic, action-comedy combo. And get this, it’s based on a true story about a top-secret British unit Churchill cooked up during WWII. Their mission? Cause absolute mayhem behind enemy lines! Think spies, sabotage missions, the whole nine yards.
Cavill was ready for a fresh filmmaking challenge and working with Ritchie again sounded like a blast. They had a great time on The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and this story was too good to pass up.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is playing in theaters now!