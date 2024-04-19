Jason Priestley On ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Success & His Rise To Fame

When Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered on Fox in 1990, it wasn’t an instant hit. But something unexpected happened during its second season. In a rare move, new episodes aired during the summer, and the show skyrocketed to fame. The teen drama became a phenomenon, fueled by its dedicated fanbase. The cast, including Jason Priestley, went from relative unknowns to superstardom.
At a recent Beverly Hills, 90210 Steel Con Panel, Jason Priestley reflected on the fast rise of fame and how he handled how his life changed with the success of the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Priestley)