‘Abigail’ Star Alisha Weir Talks Terrifying Vampire Transformation

Abigail’s terrifying secret is out! A group of criminals snatches the daughter of a shadowy underworld kingpin, demanding a hefty ransom. But their isolated hideout becomes a house of horrors when they discover their captive is not who they thought – she’s a vampire, turning the tables on her captors.
Imagine playing a kidnap victim…who’s also a bloodthirsty vampire. That’s the chilling challenge 14-year-old Alisha Weir faced in the new horror flick, Abigail. While Weir’s rising star is already shining bright (most notably in Matilda: The Musical), she admits her role in Abigail was unlike anything she’s encountered. (click on the media bar below to hear Alisha Weir)