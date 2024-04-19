‘Abigail’ Star Alisha Weir Talks Terrifying Vampire Transformation

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Alisha Weir as Abigail in Abigail, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. Photo Credit: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures. Copyright© 2024 Universal Studios

Abigail’s terrifying secret is out! A group of criminals snatches the daughter of a shadowy underworld kingpin, demanding a hefty ransom. But their isolated hideout becomes a house of horrors when they discover their captive is not who they thought – she’s a vampire, turning the tables on her captors.

Imagine playing a kidnap victim…who’s also a bloodthirsty vampire. That’s the chilling challenge 14-year-old Alisha Weir faced in the new horror flick, Abigail. While Weir’s rising star is already shining bright (most notably in Matilda: The Musical), she admits her role in Abigail was unlike anything she’s encountered. (click on the media bar below to hear Alisha Weir)

Abigail is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak