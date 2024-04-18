‘Transformers One’ Trailer Unveils Optimus Prime & Megatron’s Origin Story

Get ready to experience the untold story of how two brothers-in-arms became sworn enemies! The highly anticipated trailer for Transformers One, the origin story of Orion Pax and D-16, aka Optimus Prime and Megatron, has finally arrived!
To launch the trailer, a live-streamed countdown event took place on Thursday, April 18th, at 6am PT, showcasing a journey into space. After an hour, the craft reached 125,000 feet above Earth, revealing the trailer with a special introduction from stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry.
Transformers One is a fully CG-animated movie that explores the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, once friends bonded like brothers, who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. The star-studded voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.