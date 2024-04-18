‘Total Recall’s’ Twists & Turns Won Over Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Hollywood Outbreak
Image created by "Shutterstock.AI"

By 1990, Arnold Schwarzenegger was an unstoppable Hollywood force. From Commando to Twins, he delivered hit after hit. But his next project, a sci-fi mind-bender called Total Recall, promised to be something different. Based on a story by Philip K. Dick, it was packed with action, groundbreaking effects, and a plot that would melt your brain – earning over $250 million and a boatload of praise. Today, it’s remembered as a Schwarzenegger masterpiece.

Schwarzenegger sensed the film’s potential from the start. He was drawn to the challenge of playing a character whose whole world might be a lie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arnold Schwarzenegger)

 

