‘Total Recall’s’ Twists & Turns Won Over Arnold Schwarzenegger

By 1990, Arnold Schwarzenegger was an unstoppable Hollywood force. From Commando to Twins, he delivered hit after hit. But his next project, a sci-fi mind-bender called Total Recall, promised to be something different. Based on a story by Philip K. Dick, it was packed with action, groundbreaking effects, and a plot that would melt your brain – earning over $250 million and a boatload of praise. Today, it’s remembered as a Schwarzenegger masterpiece.
Schwarzenegger sensed the film’s potential from the start. He was drawn to the challenge of playing a character whose whole world might be a lie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arnold Schwarzenegger)