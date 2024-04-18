‘The X-Files: Fight The Future’ – David Duchovny’s Thoughts & Movie Insights

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Image created by “Shutterstock.AI”

X-Files fans, remember when The X-Files was so popular, they made a movie during the show’s run? The X-Files: Fight the Future came out in June 1998 and wrapped up some of the show’s biggest mysteries while introducing new ones.

David Duchovny, aka Agent Mulder, thought it was a great idea (even if it was tough to make). He even thought it could have been a good way to end the series… but little did he know it would keep going for four more seasons! (Click on the media bar below to hear David Duchovny)

 

Check out the official trailer forThe X-Files: Fight the Future on the Movie Trailer Locker channel.

