The Big Pitch: What Do Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt Have Planned For ‘The Fall Guy’?

Watch what stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and director David Leitch have in store for The Fall Guymarketing campaign. “The Big Pitch”
Think explosions, car chases, and hilarious action. This movie’s all about Colt Seavers – a battered stuntman on a crazy mission. He’s got to find a missing movie star, win back his ex, AND maybe expose a shady conspiracy. Oh yeah and do it all while dodging death on set.
Director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train) is behind this one, and it’s got a killer cast. Buckle up for a crazy ride inspired by the classic 80s TV show.