Get Ready for ‘Sunny’: Darkly Comic Mystery Thriller Starring Rashida Jones, Coming To Apple TV

Mark your calendars! Apple TV+ just dropped the release date for their new mystery thriller, Sunny. This deliciously dark series premieres worldwide on July 10th, 2024, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday until September 4th.
Created by Katie Robbins (The Affair) and starring Emmy nominee Rashida Jones (who’s also an executive producer), Sunny promises a thrilling ride.
Sunny follows Suzie (Jones), an American living in Japan. Her life’s shattered when her husband and son vanish in a plane crash. As a weird consolation prize, she’s given Sunny, a super-advanced robot made by her husband’s company. Suzie hates Sunny at first, but they start to bond in unexpected ways. Together, they uncover the shocking truth about what happened to her family and get caught up in a dangerous world Suzie never imagined.
Sunny sounds like a wild ride, with mystery, suspense, and a touch of dark humor. Mark your calendars for July 10th!