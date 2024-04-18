‘Elsbeth’ Renewed for 2024-2025 Season On CBS

TV fans, rejoice! CBS just dropped the news: “Elsbeth” is officially coming back for another season in 2024-2025. No big shock there – the show’s been killing it with audiences and critics love it.
Why all the hype? “Elsbeth” has a totally unique vibe. It’s funny, the stories are unpredictable, and the characters are seriously offbeat (in a good way!). Plus, it’s got that 92% Rotten Tomatoes score. Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and the rest of the cast are brilliant!
CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach is stoked, calling “Elsbeth” “incredibly entertaining” and a perfect look at the crazy energy of New York City.