Dolly Lewis: Using Her Own Experiences to ‘Sight Unseen’

The CW series Sight Unseen offers a new twist on the classic detective story. When brilliant detective Tess Avery’s sight unexpectedly fails, her career seems over. But Tess isn’t one to quit. Teaming up with her remote visual guide, Alex, she revolutionizes investigation. With Alex as her eyes and Tess’s instincts guiding them, the duo untangles complex cases, relying on the sounds of a crime scene, the feel of evidence, and a partnership unlike any other.
Dolly Lewis, who masterfully portrays Tess, brings a unique authenticity to the role. Lewis herself copes with sight challenges and offers an inspiring perspective on playing Tess. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dolly Lewis)
Sight Unseen airs Wednesday nights 9/8c on The CW.