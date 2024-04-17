Chris Perfetti Can’t Stop Raving About ‘Abbott Elementary’

By Hollywood Outbreak
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” stars Chris Perfetti as Jacob. (Disney/Pamela Littky)

Abbott Elementary keeps winning over audiences and critics! This workplace comedy is hilarious – sharp writing, a super funny cast, and it just feels good, you know?

The show’s breakout star, Chris Perfetti (he plays the always upbeat Jacob Hill), can’t stop talking about how amazing it is to work on the show.

He raves about how the magic extends beyond what you see on screen… Click the media bar below to hear Chris Perfetti)

Don’t miss the laughs! Catch Abbott Elementary Wednesday nights 8/7 on ABC or stream it the next day on Hulu.

