Biff Unplugged: Thomas F. Wilson On ‘Back to the Future’

The Back to the Future trilogy wouldn’t be the same without its classic villain, Biff Tannen. Thomas F. Wilson brought a unique blend of humor and menace to the character, making him unforgettable. It’s fascinating to think that Wilson himself is so different from his on-screen persona. We’ve spoken to him over the years, and he shared how playing Biff pushed him as an actor, especially in those intense scenes opposite Lea Thompson as Lorraine. (Click on the media bar below to hear Thomas F. Wilson)