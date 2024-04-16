‘Transformers: One’ Trailer Launch: Buckle Up & Get Ready

Get ready for a truly epic trailer launch! The first-ever look at Transformers: One will blast off on Thursday, April 18th – literally! This origin story delves into how Orion Pax and D-16 went from allies to legendary rivals, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Want to join the countdown? At 6am PT, there’ll be a live stream of the trailer’s actual journey into space. After reaching a crazy 125,000 feet, we’ll get the first footage with a special intro by stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry.

This is next-level stuff! Catch the stream on the @TransformersMovie socials, Paramount Pictures YouTube, or even Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram. Be part of history and witness the epic Transformers: One trailer reveal!

 

