The Original ‘Let It Be’ Documentary Coming To Disney+
Okay, Beatles people, this is NOT a drill! The original Let It Be– the one you probably bootlegged back in the day – is officially hitting Disney+ on May 8th.
It’s like time-traveling back to the Beatles actually making their final album.
Get ready for the rooftop concert! And finally, no more blurry mess – they fixed it up.
Heard the film got a bad rep back then cause of the breakup stuff. But everyone has rough patches, even rockstars. Could be cool to see how they stuck together.
Don’t miss this if you love the Beatles! Disney+, May 8th.