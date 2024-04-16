‘Shogun’: More Than a Remake – A Personal Journey for Its Stars

Remember the 1980 miniseries Shogun? Its epic tale of feudal Japan mesmerized audiences. Now, a breathtaking reimagining is not just meeting the hype – it’s surpassing it! Critics are raving about its visual splendor and deeper exploration of Japanese culture. This new Shogun holds an impressive 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
For stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada (who also produces the series), Shogun carries profound meaning. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anna Sawai & Hiroyuki Sanada)
