‘Shogun’: More Than a Remake – A Personal Journey for Its Stars

By Hollywood Outbreak
“SHOGUN” – Pictured (L-R): Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko. CR: Katie Yu/FX/ Copyright 2024, FX All Rights Reserved

Remember the 1980 miniseries Shogun? Its epic tale of feudal Japan mesmerized audiences. Now, a breathtaking reimagining is not just meeting the hype – it’s surpassing it! Critics are raving about its visual splendor and deeper exploration of Japanese culture. This new Shogun holds an impressive 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada (who also produces the series), Shogun carries profound meaning. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anna Sawai & Hiroyuki Sanada)

Ready to be swept away? Experience the Shogun phenomenon – streaming now on Hulu.

