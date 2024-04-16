Relive The Magic: ‘This Is Us’ Cast Launches Rewatch Podcast

The Pearsons are back (sort of)! If you miss the warmth, tears, and laughter of This Is Us, get ready for a nostalgic treat. Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, and Sterling K. Brown have announced on Instagram their new rewatch podcast, That Was Us. Join them as they relive every episode, sharing behind-the-scenes secrets, heartfelt memories, and maybe even shedding a few tears along the way.
We’ve spoken to the This Is Us cast many times over the years, and on one occasion, Mandy Moore spoke about her favorite on-set memory that made her smile and brought back good memories. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mandy Moore)
Get ready for heartwarming stories, hilarious mishaps, and a chance to rediscover why This Is Us captured our hearts. That Was Us premieres May 14th – mark your calendars and grab your tissues!