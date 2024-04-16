Power, Greed, and Ruin: ‘A Man in Full’ Trailer Promises Intense Drama

Fans of Tom Wolfe’s sharp social critiques, buckle up! Netflix is turning A Man in Fullinto a new limited series, and the trailer promises a gripping look at ambition and downfall.
Jeff Daniels takes on the role of Charlie Crocker, the Atlanta real estate titan whose carefully constructed world starts to crumble. If you loved the book’s themes of power and its corrupting influence, this looks to be a faithful and intense adaptation. The supporting cast is incredible (hello, Diane Lane and Lucy Liu!), and with David E. Kelley’s writing, you know the drama will be top notch.
A Man in Full arrives on Netflix May 2nd – is this one on your watchlist?