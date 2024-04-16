From Video Game To The Big Screen: Ariana Greenblatt Brings Tiny Tina’s Mayhem to Life

FILM TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Kevin Hart as Roland, Florian Munteanu as Krieg and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis in Borderlands. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate. Copyright © 2024 Lionsgate

The Borderlands madness you’ve been craving is finally here! This wild video game adaptation hits theaters, with Eli Roth directing a star-studded cast (Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black…need we say more?). Get ready for action, explosions, and a whole lot of hilarious chaos.

What’s the Story? Think outlaws, aliens, and a missing girl with the power to reshape the universe. Yep, it’s classic Borderlands! Lilith (Blanchett) assembles a ragtag crew for a rescue mission that’s sure to leave a trail of destruction in its wake.

Ariana Greenblatt brings fan-favorite Tiny Tina, the explosive preteen demolitionist, and at CinemaCon she spoke how she brought Tiny Tina to life with a performance that she hopes is both authentic and totally off-the-rails (Click the media bar below to hear Ariana Greenblatt)

 

Buckle up for outrageous action, hilarious banter, and a few surprises when Borderlands blows up the big screen this August 9th.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak