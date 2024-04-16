From Video Game To The Big Screen: Ariana Greenblatt Brings Tiny Tina’s Mayhem to Life

The Borderlands madness you’ve been craving is finally here! This wild video game adaptation hits theaters, with Eli Roth directing a star-studded cast (Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black…need we say more?). Get ready for action, explosions, and a whole lot of hilarious chaos.
What’s the Story? Think outlaws, aliens, and a missing girl with the power to reshape the universe. Yep, it’s classic Borderlands! Lilith (Blanchett) assembles a ragtag crew for a rescue mission that’s sure to leave a trail of destruction in its wake.
Ariana Greenblatt brings fan-favorite Tiny Tina, the explosive preteen demolitionist, and at CinemaCon she spoke how she brought Tiny Tina to life with a performance that she hopes is both authentic and totally off-the-rails (Click the media bar below to hear Ariana Greenblatt)