Kathryn Newton Was Shocked By The Gore In ‘Abigail’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(from left) Abigail (Alisha Weir) and Sammy (Kathryn Newton) in Abigail, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. Photo Credit: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures. Copyright © 2024 Universal Studios

The horror film Abigail boasts a talented ensemble cast. When a group of criminals thinks they can score an easy payday by kidnapping a wealthy girl, they make a fatal error. Turns out, they’ve picked the wrong target. Trapped in an isolated mansion, they soon realize they’re locked in with a far-from-ordinary girl. Star Kathryn Newton admits that co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s passion for gore surprised her, but she ultimately had a blast with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kathryn Newton)

 

 

Abigail unleashes its horrors in theaters this Friday.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak