Kathryn Newton Was Shocked By The Gore In ‘Abigail’

The horror film Abigail boasts a talented ensemble cast. When a group of criminals thinks they can score an easy payday by kidnapping a wealthy girl, they make a fatal error. Turns out, they’ve picked the wrong target. Trapped in an isolated mansion, they soon realize they’re locked in with a far-from-ordinary girl. Star Kathryn Newton admits that co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s passion for gore surprised her, but she ultimately had a blast with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kathryn Newton)