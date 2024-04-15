How ‘All American’ Transformed Daniel Ezra’s Understanding Of Football

More than just a sports drama, The CW’s All American is a tale of grit and ambition. Inspired by NFL Super Bowl winner Spencer Paysinger, it tracks the evolution of Spencer James – a role brought to life with intensity by Daniel Ezra.
When Ezra, who hails from the UK, first stepped onto the All American set, he was a football novice. But over six seasons, he’s undergone an incredible transformation, feeling like a seasoned player. So, has the show changed his whole outlook on the sport? Ezra opens up (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Ezra)
