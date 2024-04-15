Cavill & Ritchie’s Magic Strikes Again In ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 10: Henry Cavill attends Lionsgate’s CinemaCon Presentation and Reception at Caesars Palace on April 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Ready for more Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie action? They’re back together for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a high-energy film inspired by a wild true story. Remember their awesome chemistry in The Man from U.N.C.L.E.? This project promises to be even more intense!

Cavill says working with Ritchie feels effortless, like they have a secret creative language. Ritchie’s bold style and Cavill’s versatility make them a powerhouse combo. (Click on media bar below to hear Henry Cavill)

Ritchie and Cavill are reuniting once again in a new action movie, The Grey with Jake Gyllenhaal – coming to screens in 2025. Catch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in theaters this Friday.

