Cavill & Ritchie’s Magic Strikes Again In ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

Ready for more Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie action? They’re back together for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a high-energy film inspired by a wild true story. Remember their awesome chemistry in The Man from U.N.C.L.E.? This project promises to be even more intense!
Cavill says working with Ritchie feels effortless, like they have a secret creative language. Ritchie’s bold style and Cavill’s versatility make them a powerhouse combo. (Click on media bar below to hear Henry Cavill)
Ritchie and Cavill are reuniting once again in a new action movie, The Grey with Jake Gyllenhaal – coming to screens in 2025. Catch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in theaters this Friday.