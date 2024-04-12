‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Renewed for Season 2 & More Spinoffs Coming

Are you ready for more Monsterverse mayhem? Apple TV+ dropped the news – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is coming back for a second season of thrilling adventures! Plus, they’ve teamed up with Legendary Entertainment to bring you even more monstrous spinoffs.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters isn’t your typical monster story. Think family secrets, the mysterious Monarch organization, and a world filled with creatures beyond imagination. Follow two siblings as they uncover their surprising connection to it all.
Binge the first season on Apple TV+ now and get ready for the next wave of Monsterverse madness!